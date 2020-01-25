Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $372.00

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $372.00 and last traded at $366.12, with a volume of 59131 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $364.86.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $352.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $3.031 per share. This represents a $12.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 191.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 48.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after buying an additional 13,444 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 291.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after buying an additional 13,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 70.1% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

