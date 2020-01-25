FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) dropped 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.69 and last traded at $41.80, approximately 1,013,339 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 650,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.16.

FGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 107.18 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. FibroGen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FibroGen Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $195,412.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 145,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,046,089.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,295 shares of company stock worth $1,632,226 over the last quarter. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in FibroGen by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in FibroGen during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in FibroGen during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 729.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

