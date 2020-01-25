Ferguson (LON:FERG) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a GBX 6,125 ($80.57) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ferguson from GBX 6,480 ($85.24) to GBX 7,000 ($92.08) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ferguson from GBX 7,281 ($95.78) to GBX 7,532 ($99.08) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,580.12 ($86.56).

Shares of LON FERG opened at GBX 7,050 ($92.74) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,956.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,422.33. Ferguson has a 1-year low of GBX 4,594 ($60.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,268 ($95.61). The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02.

In related news, insider Kevin Murphy sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,583 ($86.60), for a total value of £166,089.09 ($218,480.78).

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

