Feathercoin Trading Down 16.6% Over Last Week (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Upbit. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $2,942.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001277 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 265,436,600 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Bittylicious, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, QBTC, BX Thailand and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

