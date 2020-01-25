FABRK Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week (FAB)

FABRK (CURRENCY:FAB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 25th. Over the last seven days, FABRK has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. FABRK has a market cap of $64.90 million and approximately $297,360.00 worth of FABRK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FABRK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and Bithumb Global.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

