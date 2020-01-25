EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EZPW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get EZCORP alerts:

NASDAQ EZPW traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.40. The company had a trading volume of 281,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 6.65. EZCORP has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $359.87 million, a PE ratio of 159.91 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $214.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that EZCORP will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in EZCORP by 320.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in EZCORP by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.