Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

EXTN traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.88. The company had a trading volume of 179,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Exterran has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $18.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08. The company has a market cap of $203.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $302.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.00 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exterran will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXTN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exterran in the second quarter worth $10,851,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Exterran by 386.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 251,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 200,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Exterran by 1,437.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,765 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 132,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Exterran by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,109,282 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,654,000 after acquiring an additional 120,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Exterran by 35.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 392,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 102,183 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

