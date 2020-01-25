EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.83

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.83 and last traded at $34.76, with a volume of 60848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.10.

EXPGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get EXPERIAN PLC/ADR alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.69. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for EXPERIAN PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXPERIAN PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.