Experian (LON:EXPN) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Experian (LON:EXPN) to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC reissued a reduce rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.62) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Experian in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Experian from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Experian currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,456 ($32.31).

Shares of EXPN opened at GBX 2,693 ($35.42) on Wednesday. Experian has a 12-month low of GBX 1,868 ($24.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,702 ($35.54). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,556.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,494.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.52. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Experian’s payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

