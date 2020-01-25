Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXPD. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.90.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.34. The company had a trading volume of 995,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,363. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.44. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $1,322,268.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $14,249,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,364,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,165,576,000 after purchasing an additional 546,889 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,735,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,622,000 after buying an additional 93,467 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,433,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,512,000 after buying an additional 69,788 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,648,000 after buying an additional 53,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 15.2% in the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 986,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,279,000 after buying an additional 130,514 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

