eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered eXp World from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:EXPI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.36. 184,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,232. eXp World has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $729.70 million, a P/E ratio of -43.69 and a beta of 4.31.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 42.22% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $282.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.83 million. Equities analysts expect that eXp World will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eXp World news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 6,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $61,659.78. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 34,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $334,623.87. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,481. 41.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of eXp World by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of eXp World by 13.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

