ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Tops One Day Volume of $2,104.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0423 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $247,679.00 and $2,104.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000417 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Upbit, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

