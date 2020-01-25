Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$54.00 at National Bank Financial

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$54.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EIF. AltaCorp Capital lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price objective on Exchange Income and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$48.06.

Shares of TSE:EIF traded down C$0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching C$43.52. The stock had a trading volume of 158,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 18.58. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$28.69 and a 1-year high of C$46.10.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$355.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$338.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.3800002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 94.15%.

Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

