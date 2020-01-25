EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Price Up 10.5%

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) rose 10.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.20 and last traded at $94.96, approximately 4,402,751 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,893,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.90.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on EXACT Sciences from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of -52.38 and a beta of 1.35.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.14 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 28,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,251,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,735.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,065,000. Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 454,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,043,000 after buying an additional 88,747 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,890,000 after buying an additional 228,639 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,422,000 after buying an additional 76,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 278,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,162,000 after buying an additional 75,266 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

