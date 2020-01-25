Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock Position Boosted by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Evolus were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 2,224.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 429.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

EOLS stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. Evolus Inc has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 4.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.76.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $13.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolus Inc will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EOLS shares. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.36.

In other news, insider Rui Avelar sold 39,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $422,423.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,289.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

