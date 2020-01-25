Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

EVRI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Get Everi alerts:

NYSE EVRI opened at $12.64 on Friday. Everi has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $13.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.73.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Everi had a negative return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $134.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Everi’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everi will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,093.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,050 shares of company stock valued at $386,363. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,003,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,791,000 after acquiring an additional 90,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everi by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,946,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,009,000 after purchasing an additional 169,975 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everi by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,968,000 after purchasing an additional 165,245 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everi by 3,013.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Everi by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.