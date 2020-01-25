Evercore ISI Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $113.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NTRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $101.50 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.61.

NTRS traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,026. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.48. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $83.95 and a 1 year high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

In related news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,048.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 11,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $1,243,941.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,122,821. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 252.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 18.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 53.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

