Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $98.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.08.

EVBG stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.80. The company had a trading volume of 433,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.69 and a beta of 0.95. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $57.01 and a 52 week high of $104.22.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.42 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 26.35% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 20,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $1,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,154,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $273,385.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,918 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,483 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 393.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 29,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

