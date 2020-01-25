E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ETFC. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 target price on E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised E*TRADE Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.79.

Shares of E*TRADE Financial stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $45.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,623,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,475. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.79. E*TRADE Financial has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $52.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETFC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1,478.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

