E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for E*TRADE Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. E*TRADE Financial reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $4.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover E*TRADE Financial.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 35.79%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETFC. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. E*TRADE Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 1,478.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 58.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 122.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 52.9% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETFC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,269,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. E*TRADE Financial has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $52.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.79.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

