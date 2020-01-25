Essentia (ESS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $36,637.00

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, Essentia has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Essentia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX and Ethfinex. Essentia has a market cap of $367,379.00 and $36,637.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.03 or 0.05534126 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026557 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00128446 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020157 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00033630 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Essentia Profile

Essentia (ESS) is a token. It was first traded on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,908,920 tokens. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bilaxy, CoinBene, IDEX, Hotbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

