Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Receives $32.14 Average PT from Analysts

Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.14.

NVST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Envista in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NVST stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.32. 2,155,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,667,480. Envista has a 52 week low of $25.65 and a 52 week high of $33.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.16.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $659.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.45 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,215,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,304,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,940,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,769,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,673,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

