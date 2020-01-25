Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.46

Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.42, with a volume of 217457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENLAY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Enel S.p.A. ADS currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $7.43.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

