Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.82.

Several analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC downgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,037,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,543. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.57 and a 200 day moving average of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $55.98 and a 1-year high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.11 per share, with a total value of $102,354.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,414.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,330. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,852,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,688,000 after purchasing an additional 457,104 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,685,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,663,000 after acquiring an additional 360,690 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,370,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,611,000 after acquiring an additional 234,293 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,194,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after acquiring an additional 60,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,048,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.