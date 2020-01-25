Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.82.
Several analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC downgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.
Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,037,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,543. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.57 and a 200 day moving average of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $55.98 and a 1-year high of $78.38.
In other Emerson Electric news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.11 per share, with a total value of $102,354.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,414.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,330. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,852,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,688,000 after purchasing an additional 457,104 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,685,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,663,000 after acquiring an additional 360,690 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,370,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,611,000 after acquiring an additional 234,293 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,194,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after acquiring an additional 60,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,048,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.
