Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ESI. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Element Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. CIBC reaffirmed an average rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of Element Solutions stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.19. 1,404,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,101. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $12.74.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.25 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $648,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 267.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,237 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenturyLink Investment Management Co bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

