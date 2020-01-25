Electroneum Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $38.44 million and $127,202.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Liquid, Cryptomate and Bitbns. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,971,293,287 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Kucoin, Liquid, Bitbns, Cryptohub, Cryptomate, Cryptopia and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

