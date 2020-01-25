Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EDAP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edap Tms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Shares of EDAP stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 22,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.62. Edap Tms has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $5.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.15 million. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 7.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 168.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 222.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 184,539 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 25.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 147,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.