Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on EDAP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edap Tms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.
Shares of EDAP stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 22,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.62. Edap Tms has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $5.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 168.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 222.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 184,539 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 25.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 147,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.04% of the company’s stock.
About Edap Tms
EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).
Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.