Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up approximately 1.8% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 80.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, January 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.17.

Shares of ECL traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.01. The company had a trading volume of 891,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,953. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.28 and a 200-day moving average of $194.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.91 and a 12 month high of $209.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.81%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

