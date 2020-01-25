eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,716 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $32.77 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. eBay had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 target price on shares of eBay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.23.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

