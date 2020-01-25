easyJet (LON:EZJ) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) price target on the stock.

EZJ has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,616 ($21.26) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,410 ($18.55) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.23) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,395.52 ($18.36).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 1,482.50 ($19.50) on Tuesday. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,435.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,194.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a GBX 43.90 ($0.58) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. easyJet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.50%.

In other news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total value of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). Insiders bought a total of 32 shares of company stock valued at $44,271 in the last 90 days.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

