Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Trading Up 5.7%

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)’s share price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.88, approximately 230,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 459,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter.

In other Eastman Kodak news, Chairman James V. Continenza purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,416,000.00. Also, Chairman James V. Continenza purchased 53,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $130,494.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 153,263 shares in the company, valued at $375,494.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 457,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,414 over the last 90 days. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KODK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 71,083 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems, Enterprise Inkjet Systems, Software and Solutions, Consumer and Film, Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology, and Eastman Business Park.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.