Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

Separately, B. Riley set a $2.30 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Dynagas LNG Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.64.

NYSE DLNG remained flat at $$2.05 during trading hours on Friday. 74,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,682. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 15.16 and a current ratio of 15.16.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,481 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Dynagas LNG Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

