DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €38.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DWS. Morgan Stanley set a €40.60 ($47.21) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.70 ($36.86) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €35.21 ($40.94).

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA stock opened at €32.45 ($37.73) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €31.89 and a 200-day moving average of €29.52. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a one year low of €22.62 ($26.30) and a one year high of €34.18 ($39.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 13.25 and a quick ratio of 13.25. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

