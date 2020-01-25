DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) Receives €34.47 Average Price Target from Analysts

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €35.21 ($40.94).

Several brokerages recently commented on DWS. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.50 ($40.12) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA stock traded up €0.17 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €32.45 ($37.73). 124,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.83. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a fifty-two week low of €22.62 ($26.30) and a fifty-two week high of €34.18 ($39.74). The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €31.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is €29.52.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

