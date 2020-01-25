Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its target price hoisted by Guggenheim from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Longbow Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.44.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DNKN traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.36. 407,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,243. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.26. Dunkin Brands Group has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.91 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 15,198 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total transaction of $1,154,896.02. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.