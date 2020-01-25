Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Receives $96.09 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.09.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 17,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,218,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,302. Duke Energy has a one year low of $84.28 and a one year high of $97.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 80.08%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

