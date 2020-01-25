DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Holdings Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,446 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $36,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DTE. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 35.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DTE traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.76. 1,248,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,208. DTE Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $112.86 and a fifty-two week high of $134.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.53.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.29%.

DTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho set a $134.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.10.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.