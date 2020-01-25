Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $274.69

Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $274.69 and traded as high as $302.60. Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at $297.70, with a volume of 655,536 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.75) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 278.89 ($3.67).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 311.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 274.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00.

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Usman Nabi bought 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.18) per share, with a total value of £2,575.80 ($3,388.32). Also, insider David Wild sold 446,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.08), for a total transaction of £1,384,193.40 ($1,820,827.94).

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

