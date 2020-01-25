DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) traded up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.15 and last traded at $19.15, 107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie cut DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average of $15.98.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Luxembourg, and Germany, as well as franchises retail pizza stores. It operates a network of approximately 2,400 stores.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.