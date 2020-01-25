Divi (DIVI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $87,802.00

Divi (CURRENCY:DIVI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. Divi has a market capitalization of $17.65 million and approximately $87,802.00 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Divi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Simex and Bleutrade. Over the last week, Divi has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Divi

Divi’s genesis date was October 14th, 2017. Divi’s total supply is 1,478,492,184 tokens. Divi’s official message board is medium.com/diviproject . Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Divi is /r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Divi is www.diviproject.org

Buying and Selling Divi

Divi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Divi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Divi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

