Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 20.94%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS.

Shares of DFS opened at $76.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.79. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $64.86 and a 52 week high of $92.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

