Digital Gold (GOLD) Trading Down 1.9% This Week

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Digital Gold has a market cap of $177,281.00 and approximately $2.69 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Gold token can now be bought for about $49.92 or 0.00598550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Digital Gold has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.89 or 0.03106339 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00202777 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00029195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00123615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 9,196 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,552 tokens. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage . The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

