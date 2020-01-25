Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) shares rose 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.00, approximately 365,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 276% from the average daily volume of 97,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20. The company has a market cap of $12.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGLY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Ally by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 147,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Ally by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,487 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Digital Ally in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 5.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

