Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) shares rose 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.00, approximately 365,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 276% from the average daily volume of 97,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20. The company has a market cap of $12.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.94.
Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter.
About Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)
Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.
