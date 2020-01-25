Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $137.00 at SunTrust Banks

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective boosted by SunTrust Banks from $115.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.43 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.67 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Diamondback Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.52.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $82.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.80. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.85. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $73.18 and a 52-week high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,291,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 358.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,349,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $211,231,000 after buying an additional 1,837,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,167,931,000 after buying an additional 485,647 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 365.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 376,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,882,000 after purchasing an additional 295,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 43.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 927,821 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $83,421,000 after purchasing an additional 282,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

