Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diamond S Shipping Inc. provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum and other products in the international shipping markets. The company’s vessel operations are composed of two segments: Crude Tankers, which includes Suezmax vessels and an Aframax vessel, and Product Tankers, which includes medium range vessels. Diamond S Shipping Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

DSSI traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $12.67. The company had a trading volume of 493,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,219. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.98. Diamond S Shipping has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $17.50.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $141.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamond S Shipping will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Reserve Gp Xii Ltd First sold 3,950,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $54,321,863.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Recovery Fund Iv Dss Aiv Wlr sold 660,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $8,908,527.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,710,681 shares of company stock valued at $64,664,802 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 64,517.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,072,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,341 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 39.5% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 833,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after buying an additional 235,954 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the second quarter valued at about $2,599,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 25.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 73,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the second quarter valued at about $738,000. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

