Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC grew its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $169.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,791. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $141.82 and a 12 month high of $176.22. The company has a market capitalization of $110.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

