DEXUS Property Group (ASX:DXS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.48

DEXUS Property Group (ASX:DXS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.48 and traded as high as $12.90. DEXUS Property Group shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 2,902,368 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion and a PE ratio of 10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$12.05 and a 200-day moving average of A$12.48.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. DEXUS Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.85%.

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high quality Australian property portfolio valued at $28.9 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

