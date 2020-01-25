DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors lessened its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,609 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 142,760 shares during the period. DexCom comprises about 3.3% of Columbus Circle Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Columbus Circle Investors owned approximately 0.39% of DexCom worth $77,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 22.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,832 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.01, for a total transaction of $117,505.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,603 shares of company stock valued at $10,404,611. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DXCM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.80.

DXCM stock opened at $233.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.97 and a beta of 0.76. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.44 and a 52 week high of $242.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. DexCom had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $396.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

