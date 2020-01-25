Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €145.70 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €145.70 ($169.42) target price on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($191.86) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €132.00 ($153.49) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €141.78 ($164.86).

Shares of ETR DB1 traded up €2.05 ($2.38) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €150.10 ($174.53). 397,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €141.48 and its 200 day moving average price is €136.57. Deutsche Boerse has a 12 month low of €108.50 ($126.16) and a 12 month high of €146.50 ($170.35).

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

