Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $230.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $180.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a $202.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $184.08.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,396. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.86. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $123.72 and a 52 week high of $180.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $542.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.11 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 27.89%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $478,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,779.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,760 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $66,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $71,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

